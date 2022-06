Santigold has announced a series of North American tour dates for October and November 2022, dubbed the ‘Holified’ tour. The tour, announced last night (June 22), marks the singer-songwriter’s first tour of the continent in over three years. It will be in support of her fourth studio album (and first in six years), ‘Spirituals’, which is slated for release this coming September. Two singles have already been lifted from it: ‘High Priestess’ and ‘Ain’t Ready’.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO