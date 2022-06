If you have a family and are looking for things to do in West Palm Beach with kids, you’ve come to the right place. This city in South Florida is separated from its neighbor Palm Beach by Lake Worth Lagoon. Downtown West Palm Beach districts include Clematis Street and CityPlace, which are both filled with restaurants, shopping, and bars. The Norton Museum of Art features works of American art. For cultural experiences, there’s the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, which presents shows, concerts, and dance performances.

