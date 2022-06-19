ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

City Declines to Start Regulating Short-Term Rentals

By Barry Friedman
 3 days ago

Lakeland city commissioners have declined to draft regulations over short-term rentals such as those offered through AirBnB or VRBO,...

LkldNow

Juneteenth Not a Day Off for City of Lakeland – Yet

On Monday, banks will be closed and so will post offices in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in Texas in 1865. The city of Lakeland will be open for business this year, including a city commission meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. “We...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Commission Vacancy, EMS Station Planned

COMMISSION VACANCY: Applications will open soon for people living in northwest Lakeland who want to become a city commissioner. Phillip Walker is resigning effective Nov. 6 to run for a state House seat, so the City Commission will select somebody to fill the last year of his four-year term. Anybody appointed must have lived in the northwest district — which is west of Florida Avenue/U.S. 98 and north of the CSX railroad tracks — for a year or more before taking office. Those interested can contact City Clerk Kelly Koos.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Poor Porker Making Way for a Coffeehouse and Marketplace

The Poor Porker, a vintage outdoor venue known for its beignets and live music, announced it is closing its doors after a farewell party on July 3 to make way for Unfiltered Lakeland, a “coffeehouse, marketplace, eventspace” scheduled to open later this year. According to a Poor Porker...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Julie Fancelli Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60K Speaking Fee on Jan. 6

A donation from Julie Fancelli of Lakeland funded the three-minute, $60,000 speaking engagement by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, at the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the Capitol riot, according to a breaking story by The Washington Post. (A shorter version is available at MSN.) Fancelli, a daughter of Publix Super Markets Inc. founder George Jenkins, also donated $300,000 of the $500,000 cost for the Jan. 6 rally, it was reported in January 2021.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Donna Anderson Brook, 60

Donna Anderson Brook, age 60, of Lakeland, Florida passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 14, 2022. Donna was born to Louise and Ralph Anderson in Winchester, Massachusetts. She is survived by her 5 children, Anthony Jackomino of Florida, Melanie Schiefer and her fiancé Bryan Swerlein of Ohio, James Meek of Ohio, Quincy Grimes and her husband Andrew Grimes of Ohio, Hali Chocamani and her husband Miguel of Bolivia. Donna was a graduate of Middlesex Community College located in Massachusetts.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Andrew “Ward” Wardlaw Edwards Jr, 87

Andrew Wardlaw (Ward) Edwards Jr. passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022. A life-long resident of Polk County, Ward was born on March 12, 1935 in Bartow, Florida to Andrew Wardlaw and Pauline Burright Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jerry Edwards, David Edwards and Jim Edwards.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

County Rejects Zoning for Apartments at Imperial Lakes Golf Course

Polk County commissioners voted down two zoning proposals that would have allowed a developer to build apartments on the Imperial Lakes Golf Course. The land had already been rezoned last year for low-density residential uses, The Ledger reports. Neighbors opposing the new rezoning proposals cited compatibility, traffic and drainage issues.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Fuel Charge on Lakeland Electric Bills Rising in July

Lakeland Electric’s fuel charge will increase July 1 from $40 per 1,000 kilowatt hours to $60. The change, necessitated by increases in natural gas costs, was approved Monday by the Lakeland City Commission. For a typical home owner, that will mean a $20 increase in the monthly bill, a utility spokeswoman told News Channel 8. Without the increase, “We would have had to draw into our day’s cash on hand which makes us not as financially stable,” Lakeland Electric’s Cathryn Lacy said. The rate is reviewed every three months, and this is the highest it has been since 2009.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Another Republican Leaves Primary for an Open U.S. House Seat

The crowded Republican primary field for an open U.S. House seat that will represent the western half of Lakeland continues to shrink. Jerry Torres, a new Lakeland resident who has pledged to spend up to $15 million on his campaign, has switched races, deciding to run instead against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor of Tampa, the Tampa Bay Times reports. His announcement comes a day after former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross left the race for the District 15 seat that stretches from western Lakeland to eastern Tampa. There are still six Republicans vying for the seat, including high-profile politicians such as Kelli Stargel of Lakeland, Jackie Toledo of Tampa and Laurel Lee of Thonotosassa. ALSO: Florida Politics.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Polk Lieutenant Honored as Deputy of the Year

Polk Sheriff’s Lt. Duane Tompkins, who was first to a north Lakeland massacre scene, was recognized Tuesday as Deputy of the Year by a coalition of Lakeland service organizations. Presidents’ Roundtable service awards also went to nearly a dozen other local first responders, Fox 13 News reports. ALSO: News Channel 8.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Pamela Elle, 71

Pamela Elle born July 31, 1950 in Lakeland, FL died of natural causes on April 21, 2022 and is preceded in death by father Duvard Hornsby and mother Vivian Hornsby. She is survived by daughter Tiffany Duckworth (Carey) and 2 granddaughters Olivia and Ashley, brother Sam Bass , sisters Susie Bass and Debbie Irby (Mark), and many nephews, nieces, & cousins.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Bonnet Springs Park Announces Opening Date: Oct. 22

Retired Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bill Tinsley showed off the transformation of the Bonnet Springs Park property on Thursday afternoon like a proud parent shows off a newborn baby. “We planted 3,700 trees and 28,000 plants,” Tinsley said, sweeping his hand through the air from the balcony of the...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Kevin James Pressley, 44

Kevin James Pressley, age 44, passed away on June 7, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. Kevin was born on May 24, 1978 in Fairfax, VA. Kevin started his love of bowling at 5 years old and it continued into his adults years where he bowled at AMC Bowling in Lakeland. He loved being a soccer coach and did that for several years. He married Sara in 2008 and they had 2 boys together. Kevin is proceeded in death by his father Marc Pressley and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Dennis Ross Withdraws From U.S. House Race

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Lakeland, saw a chance to return to Congress when an open, Republican-leaning seat was created this year. But he has discontinued his campaign for House District 15, citing “limited resources and a crowded field of candidates,” Florida Politics reports. Seven Republicans remain in the August primary for the seat representing the western half of Lakeland and much of eastern Hillsborough County. | ALSO: Tampa Bay Times | The Ledger.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Electric Seeks 50% Increase in Fuel Rate

Typical Lakeland Electric customers are likely to see their monthly bills rise by $20 starting next month, The Ledger reports. The city’s Utility Committee on Friday voted to increase the fuel rate from $40 to $60 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, the highest rate since January 2009. City commissioners are expected to approve the rate on Monday. The increase results from natural gas costs that have risen 300% in the last three months and forced the utility to dip into its fuel reserve, officials say. | ALSO: Utility Committee meeting video.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Artist Depicts Lakeland Icon, Wins Top Award

The mid-century modern, 70-foot-tall orange arch and green slash, with Southgate scrawled across it in white, has long been an icon of the South Florida Avenue shopping center since it was built in 1957, making appearances in the films “Edward Scissorhands” and “The One and Only Ivan.”
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Governor’s Veto Delays New Appeals Courthouse in Lakeland

Plans to build a new appeals courthouse in Lakeland were delayed as Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $50 million appropriation for the project, Florida Politics reports. The structure would house a newly created 6th District Court of Appeals. Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel, who had pushed for the new courthouse, told The Ledger she understands the veto in light of current elevated construction costs. ALSO: Tampa Bay Times.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Carol B. Tangarone, 75

Carol B. Tangarone was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She died peacefully at home on April 22, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida at age 75. Carol was born to Frank and Eleanor Burke on February 7, 1947 in Hartford, CT. In 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Tangarone. They had 2 children, Carla and Gina. The family moved from upstate New York to Lakeland, Florida in 1980.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Program Offers Free Summer Meals for Any Child at 33 Lakeland Sites

Polk County’s school system is participating in a statewide Summer Breakspot program to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Nearly three dozen schools, businesses, and city recreation centers are taking part in the program in Lakeland, with more than 70 schools participating throughout Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
