City Declines to Start Regulating Short-Term Rentals

The crowded Republican primary field for an open U.S. House seat that will represent the western half of Lakeland continues to shrink. Jerry Torres, a new Lakeland resident who has pledged to spend up to $15 million on his campaign, has switched races, deciding to run instead against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor of Tampa, the Tampa Bay Times reports. His announcement comes a day after former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross left the race for the District 15 seat that stretches from western Lakeland to eastern Tampa. There are still six Republicans vying for the seat, including high-profile politicians such as Kelli Stargel of Lakeland, Jackie Toledo of Tampa and Laurel Lee of Thonotosassa. ALSO: Florida Politics.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO