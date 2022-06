Goofy is a dog up for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On June 19, the Jacksonville Humane Society will be celebrating Father’s Day by offering FREE adoptions to fathers and father figures.

The humane society opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and this adoption event lasts until 5 p.m.

