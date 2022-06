BROOKLINE, Mass. -- It could be argued that a man without a single victory on the PGA Tour in his career is best golfer in the world this year. Golf, man, is weird as hell. Will Zalatoris is five strokes from holding three major championship trophies. Golf balls were struck 86,642 times in his three runner-up finishes at the 2021 Masters, 2022 PGA Championship and 2022 U.S. Open, and if five of the right ones go differently, Zalatoris would hold as many major trophies as Hale Irwin and Jordan Spieth. He would be three quarters of the way to the career grand slam.

