Written By: Brittany Fugate, Ashley Flores and Joshua Clement. The demand for housing is at an all-time high, but the likelihood of being able to afford and survive at the same time is at an all-time low. Most California residents have indicated that the housing crisis is unlike anything we have ever seen before. This has led to many CSUSB students and staff living in fear of not being able to afford to rent or buy a house.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO