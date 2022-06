Abortion advocates have said a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade could insert confusion into an already tense reproductive environment in Ohio. But Ohioans say that confusion already exists because of “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counter abortion clinics by offering services to discourage pregnancy termination, all with the help of millions […] The post ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ stack deck against abortion clinics, do so with state support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO