Audio – Saturday 6-18-22

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved a standardized set of general education requirements for students working towards bachelor’s degrees and transfer associate degrees. The framework, as announced Monday, involves 34-35 credit hours as organized into seven different disciplines like English, communications, mathematics and statistics, natural and physical sciences, social and behavioral sciences, arts and humanities and what the Regents call an institutionally designated area. Students who check all the boxes with those classes, either at a public Kansas community college or university, automatically finish their general education requirements.
