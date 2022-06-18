Audio – Saturday 6-18-22

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO