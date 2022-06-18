ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Audio – Saturday 6-18-22

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cam Geitz – KVOE Emporia...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Emporia Senior Spartans split doubleheader with Lebo Royals

The Emporia Senior Spartans split a doubleheader with the Lebo Royals Tuesday night. The Spartans won the first game 10-4. Drew Hess was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Owen Ruge and Andrew Ruxton were also 2 for 3 at the plate. Ruge scored 2 runs and Ruxton drove in a run.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State womens basketball hosting high school team camp

The Emporia State women’s basketball is hosting a high school team camp this week. 17 schools are represented by over 300 players playing varsity and JV games. Emporia High is one of those schools. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says there are a lot of questions that are beginning to be answered.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Eastside Community Group dedicates new basketball court Monday

Work is complete and Eastside Memorial Park’s new basketball court is officially open to the public. The court’s construction is the result of roughly 20 years worth of fundraising and partnerships between the Eastside Community Group and several local agencies including the City of Emporia. During a dedication event Monday afternoon, City of Emporia Vice-Mayor Danny Giefer says he is proud of the new addition and the cooperative efforts that brought it to the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: COVID forces delay in Emporia State’s summer theater production

COVID-19 isn’t spreading at a rapid rate overall, but it is forcing a postponement in an Emporia State theater production. The ESU Summer Theater play “The Underpants” was supposed to take place this week. After four members of the cast and crew developed COVID, the play has been pushed to August 24-27. Tickets are available based on the new schedule and tickets for the original dates will automatically be refunded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Board of Regents adjusts general education requirements

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved a standardized set of general education requirements for students working towards bachelor’s degrees and transfer associate degrees. The framework, as announced Monday, involves 34-35 credit hours as organized into seven different disciplines like English, communications, mathematics and statistics, natural and physical sciences, social and behavioral sciences, arts and humanities and what the Regents call an institutionally designated area. Students who check all the boxes with those classes, either at a public Kansas community college or university, automatically finish their general education requirements.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Treasurer discusses benefits of new fleet management agreement

The City of Emporia’s fleet of vehicles is getting a much-needed overhaul thanks to a new partnership announced a week ago. The city has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management out of St. Louis, Missouri, where the agency will take over the management of the city’s fleet. According to City Treasurer Janet Harrouff, the new agreement will see the city receive more than 90 new vehicles over the next 3-5 years.
EMPORIA, KS
#Kvoe Emporia
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education convening Monday night

The USD 252 Board of Education will convene for its regular meeting Monday night. Financial reports and end-of-year fiscal matters will lead off discussions for the board before a continuation of strategic planning conversations. Personnel matters, meeting dates for the month of July and the 2022/2023 school year, updates from the Kansas State Board of Education, electric bus options and student and staff handbook updates will also see consideration.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

South leg of Chestnut closed at 12th; construction underway at Roads 190 and G

Emporia’s West 12th Avenue waterline project is taking the next step forward. As indicated late last week, crews closed the south part of the Chestnut Street intersection at 12th Tuesday afternoon. This is part of a roughly weeklong process, weather permitting, to connect new pipe laid over the last three months to existing pipe just east of Chestnut.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire rescues 25 people from stuck elevator on Emporia State campus

Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Main Street once again earns national accreditation through Main Street America

Emporia Main Street’s tireless work to grow and evolve the local economy has resulted in national recognition from Main Street America. Emporia Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program. In order to receive the honor, programs have to meet a series of rigorous performance standards including demonstrating a commitment to “preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CrossWinds capital campaign gets seven-figure infusion from Jones Testamentary Trust

CrossWinds’ plan to revamp mental health services across its seven-county coverage area has gotten a seven-digit boost from the WS and EC Jones Testamentary Trust. The Jones Trust is offering a five-year, almost $2.4 million grant for the “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” capital campaign. CrossWinds says this campaign will lead to a nearly 40,000 square foot campus designed to address issues like suicide, overdose deaths and substandard care for veterans, seniors and non-English-speaking residents.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Tractor incident causes power outage near Burlington

Power outages were scattered across parts of south-central Kansas during and after storm activity Tuesday evening. One outage in Coffey County had nothing to do with the weather. 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative says a tractor caught a guy wire around 8 pm, knocking out an untold number of customers offline...
BURLINGTON, KS
KVOE

Emporia Recreation Commission holding monthly meeting Monday evening

The Emporia Recreation Commission will hold its monthly board meeting Monday night. Fiscal year 2022 and 2023 matters will be the main talking point as Rec Director Tom McEvoy presents a budget estimate report. Commissioners will also review the ERC’s five year capital improvement outline. Network and document storage,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Michigan woman arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Osage County

Osage County deputies have arrested a Michigan woman for suspected drug distribution. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy noticed an alleged traffic infraction near the junction of Kansas Highway 31 and 341st Road near Melvern and handled a traffic stop. Wells says the deputy noticed illegal narcotics. Arrested...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS

