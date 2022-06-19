An Obituary: Eleanor Marie Sarno “Ellie” Anderson

When Chair Michael Pulizzi called for Public Comment at the opening of the Library Trustees’ meeting on June 14, Doris Smith, long-time Bedford elementary school librarian now retired, responded to speak about her growing concern over the banned book effort that seems to be spreading across this country. She cited a recent article in the New York Times which said the American Library Association reported an unprecedented number of book challenges this year. In that vein, Smith said she would like to add a question – “Are you a resident of Bedford”- to the Reconsideration of Library Materials form * which can be filled out at the Library. She would not like to think that someone from outside Bedford could come in and challenge book selection.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO