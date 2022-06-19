ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Obituary: Eleanor Marie Sarno “Ellie” Anderson

Eleanor Marie Sarno “Ellie” Anderson passed away on June 10, 2022. A long-time resident of Lexington, Mrs. Anderson was most recently...

