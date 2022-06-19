ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NASCAR Cup Series to Return to Action Next Week

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series will be off this weekend after racing at Sonoma’s road...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

wilsonpost.com

NASCAR sets up for Nashville Superspeedway this week

NASCAR’s top tier racing series is back at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville this week for the second consecutive year. The Ally 400 Cup Series race will be held Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. Last year’s race, won by Kyle Larson, marked the first top-tier NASCAR race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

From life in a cave to owning multiple restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
williamsonhomepage.com

Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank

Mayor John Cooper has a new idea for the “eyesore” scrapyard on the East Bank. Speaking to the Economic Club of Nashville on Tuesday, Cooper suggested that the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and a new high school for the arts could move to the site owned by investor Carl Icahn.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Top 4 Unforgettable Summer Music Events in Franklin, Tennessee

This is for you: live-music lovers, entertainment enthusiasts, and those who embrace the great outdoors! Okay, admittedly, it’s also for me. I am a huge lover of live music and have been for years. I keep a diary of every artist I’ve seen perform, including a list of artists still to see. I’m happy to say that it has become a diverse and lengthy list. With that said, I’ve been keeping an eye on some great local outdoor venues in our beautiful town of Franklin, Tennessee. Read on to find some of my favorite seasonal happenings and ones you will likely wish to revisit. Then start planning your musical outings this summer!
FRANKLIN, TN
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

234 Room Conrad Nashville Hotel Sold Prior to June 29th Opening

Propst Development and Chartwell Hospitality today announced they have finalized development of the Conrad Nashville hotel, located in the Broadwest city block in Midtown. The Conrad Nashville is Hilton’s first luxury branded hotel in Nashville and is scheduled to open on June 29, 2022. Additionally, the co-developers have completed the sale of the 234-room property to Northwood Investors, LLC.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Monday morning news update

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Made in TN celebrates reopening in The Factory

Made in TN celebrated the grand reopening inside The Factory at Franklin with a ribbon-cutting celebration June 14. The business, founded by Ilex and Sarah Pounders, has two locations, with the other retail store at the L&L Market in Nashville. It first opened in The Factory on Black Friday in 2017.
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillegab.com

Six Best Restaurants To Visit In Nashville

Nashville’s culinary scene is constantly growing. It’s on par with what you’d expect from a big city. You’ll find restaurants in Nashville serving up everything from traditional Southern cuisine to upscale, fine international dining. However, the hardest part of dining in Nashville is deciding which restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN

