Maulers’ Season to Conclude on Sunday

Bryan D. Griest, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 19, 1969 to the late Gary and Marilou (Hannan) Griest. Bryan was self-employed as the owner/operator of “Safe House” inspections. He loved his kids, being a father, and video games. He was loved and will be forever missed. Bryan was the father of Paige and Griffin. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Todd (Lea Ann) Donnel. Family and friends received on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12-1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Comments / 2