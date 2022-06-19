ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Maulers’ Season to Conclude on Sunday

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL will wrap up...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock Pro McClellan leads West Penn Open

Slippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn Open being played at The Club at Nevillewood. After 36 holes, McClelland is at 6-under 138, two strokes better than Oakmont Pro Devin Gee, who led the opening day, and Alec Stopperich of Valley Brook Country Club. McClellan, who won the Open in 2011 at Nevillewood, had four birdies and an eagle for a round of 68 Tuesday. He shot a 2-under 70 on the opening day.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Bryan D. Griest

Bryan D. Griest, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 19, 1969 to the late Gary and Marilou (Hannan) Griest. Bryan was self-employed as the owner/operator of “Safe House” inspections. He loved his kids, being a father, and video games. He was loved and will be forever missed. Bryan was the father of Paige and Griffin. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Todd (Lea Ann) Donnel. Family and friends received on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12-1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt “At The Top” For 2024 3-Star QB Alex Erby After Weekend Visit

Despite living in Pennsylvania, quarterback Alex Erby had never visited Pitt before but that changed this weekend. The sophomore from Steelton-Highspire High School in Steelton, Pennsylvania made a visit to take part in Pitt’s Prospects Camp on South Side. Erby recently received his offer from Pitt on May 18 from offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, Jr. Along with Pitt, Erby holds offers from Nebraska, Maryland, Temple, Minnesota, Louisville, Duke, UConn, Bowling Green and Akron.
STEELTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pghcitypaper.com

Heavy metal bands return to Millvale for Metal Immortal Fest 2

A few years ago, Deborah Levine was in Venture, Cali., enjoying the traditional heavy metal festival Frost and Fire with her fellow Lady Beast bandmates when it hit them: Why not hold an event like that in Pittsburgh?. “There's literally not even one traditional heavy metal festival on the East...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Where and When To See Fireworks in the Pittsburgh Area This Independence Day

This might be one of the first “normal” Independence Days in years. Be sure to go out and enjoy everything the Fourth of July has to offer in the area: barbecues, parties and, of course, fireworks. Here is a list of fireworks shows in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Strong storms could develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Hot temperatures and higher humidity will push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s before showers, and storms cool us off later in the day. Storms will start to develop around the middle of the afternoon, storms could become severe producing strong winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Storms could bring damaging winds up to 50-60 mph. The greatest window for storms is between 3 p.m.-8 pm, impacting Lawrence and Beaver counties first, then moving through Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Then around dinnertime storms will movie through Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties before moving out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Maulers#Usfl#The Michigan Panthers
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 20-26

1Hood Media presents Local R&B Showcase. Fri., June 24. 6 p.m. Highmark Theatre. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu. The musical pool found in the city of Pittsburgh is vast and continuously growing, which can sometimes mean those deserving of a platform can get lost in the mix. Part of Pittsburgh Playhouse’s Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series, this showcase presented by 1Hood Media gives a stage to talented local artists and bands in the R&B scene. Join local up-and-comers Dejah Monae, Mani and the Mob, and Robin Grayson for an evening of drinks, mingling, and amazing tunes.
CBS Pittsburgh

Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
wphealthcarenews.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on New UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC has broken ground on the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania. The new $1.5 billion, 17-story UPMC Presbyterian, to be completed in 2026, will be home to 636 private patient rooms and premier people-focused clinical facilities where UPMC clinical teams and physician-scientists will deliver nationally renowned specialty care that includes transplant, cardiology and cardiac surgery, and neurology and neurosurgery. The existing UPMC Presbyterian was built more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

5 of the "Best Scoops" in North Huntingdon, Latrobe, and More

I asked Macaroni KID North Huntingdon's Facebook followers, "What's the scoop? Who has the best icecream?" and here's their answers. I'm looking forward to enjoying some sweet treats!. 1. Cone Zone | Latrobe, PA. 2. Kerber's Dairy | North Huntingdon, PA. They have a very impressive flavor list that you...
LATROBE, PA
butlerradio.com

Judith I. McBride

She was born August 30, 1946, in Worthington, Pennsylvania to the late Harry Frick and the late Mary Maxine Lash Frick. Judith graduated from Arnold High School in Arnold, PA in 1964. She was Christian by faith. Judith was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #249 of Butler and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion #243 of West Sunbury. She enjoyed reading, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. Judith adored her dogs.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

143 Year Old Record For Cold Broken on Saturday Night

(Moon Twp., Pa.) Did you think it was cold over night Saturday Night. Well you were right. According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh A record daily low temperature of 46°F was set in Pittsburgh, PA. This ties the old record of 46°F set in 1879.
butlerradio.com

Englishman Fitzpatrick takes US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick surprised the field and took the 122nd U.S. Open in Massachusetts Sunday by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. It was the first major win for the Englishman, who had won the U.S. Amateur at the Brookline course. Fitzpatrick finished the tournament with a 6-under 274 total.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall." According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early. They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance." The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy