Riverhounds Fall to Rio Grande Valley FC

Shamus Telemachus Young, 50, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Sharon (David) Noullet and the late James Young. Shamus graduated from Butler High school. He was a self-taught writer and programmer. Shamus was an author, programmer, video game pundit @ shamusyoung.com, and self-described b-list internet celebrity. He was known to be witty, insightful, intelligent, analytical, creative, eloquent, and approachable. Shamus was the father of Pippin “Bay” (Charlie and Elliot) Jubilee, Peter Telemachus Parker, and Issac Shamus Young; brother of Patrick Young, Ruth (Michael) Noullet; and uncle of Cam, Ki, Dax, Elli, Rori, and Lucy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO