Pittsburgh, PA

Riverhounds Fall to Rio Grande Valley FC

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on Saturday, the...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock Pro McClellan leads West Penn Open

Slippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn Open being played at The Club at Nevillewood. After 36 holes, McClelland is at 6-under 138, two strokes better than Oakmont Pro Devin Gee, who led the opening day, and Alec Stopperich of Valley Brook Country Club. McClellan, who won the Open in 2011 at Nevillewood, had four birdies and an eagle for a round of 68 Tuesday. He shot a 2-under 70 on the opening day.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Caruso’s Off-Broadway Show Comes To Butler

A free dance show is coming to the Butler Intermediate High School Tuesday night. Maria Caruso is a nationally known dancer, known for her creative choreography and teaching. She is bringing her one-woman show “Metamorphosis” to the Intermediate High School tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Caruso has toured...
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Line Painting Project Could Impact Traffic

Motorists should be aware of a southern Butler County road project that could impact traffic this week in Cranberry Township. A contractor will be painting centerlines, edge lines, and markings on various roads around Cranberry Township beginning today (Tuesday). Motorists are asked to use caution and stay clear of the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Rt. 19 Crash Causes Delays This Morning

In a developing story, a crash occurred shortly after 9:00 this morning in Cranberry at the intersection of Route 19 and Hartners Drive. According to cranberrytownship.org, one lane of Route 19 had to be closed, causing delays. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved. Two ambulances were dispatched to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Authority Announces Ridership Increase

With the price of gasoline showing no signs of substantial decline, the Butler Transit Authority is seeing increased ridership. According to Executive Director John Paul, ridership in the Authority’s commuter service to Pittsburgh increased by over 33% from April to May. Use of the Authority’s local service use also...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Hosting “Rethinking Poverty In Butler County”

Local organizations are coming together to engage the community in an effort to address poverty at an upcoming county-wide event. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is hosting Rethinking Poverty in Butler County: Anti-Poverty Coalition Reconvene on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. After first meeting...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Gina Marie Maulden

Gina Marie Maulden, 64, of Cabot, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 from health complications at Concordia at the Orchard in Butler. She was born April 8, 1958 in Ridgway, Elk County, the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Donna B. (Bowen) Eozzo. Gina was a 1976 graduate of...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Slightly Down This Week

Gas prices declined slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $5.03 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
Person
Alex Dixon
butlerradio.com

Judith I. McBride

She was born August 30, 1946, in Worthington, Pennsylvania to the late Harry Frick and the late Mary Maxine Lash Frick. Judith graduated from Arnold High School in Arnold, PA in 1964. She was Christian by faith. Judith was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #249 of Butler and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion #243 of West Sunbury. She enjoyed reading, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. Judith adored her dogs.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Englishman Fitzpatrick takes US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick surprised the field and took the 122nd U.S. Open in Massachusetts Sunday by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. It was the first major win for the Englishman, who had won the U.S. Amateur at the Brookline course. Fitzpatrick finished the tournament with a 6-under 274 total.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

All Saints Parish Introducing New 5K Fundraiser

A new 5K race is set for this summer with proceeds benefitting a scholarship fund at Butler Catholic School. The All Saints Parish Twilight 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is set for July 29th at St. Conrad’s Church in Meridian. The course will go through the Butler Farm...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Movies In the Park Are Back

Residents are invited to free outdoor family entertainment later this week in Cranberry Township. The summer series of Free Cranberry Movies in the Park continues Wednesday with a screening of Karate Kid (Rated PG) at dusk in the Rotary Amphitheatre of Community Park. Families planning to attend should bring blankets...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
#Rio Grande Valley#Tampa Bay Rowdies#Riverhounds Fall#Usl
butlerradio.com

Man Rescued From Clay Township Pond Tuesday

Emergency responders were called out to help a man stuck in a Clay Township pond Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a male stuck in an overflow pipe in a pond along Church Road between McKinney and North Washington Roads.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Shamus Telemachus Young

Shamus Telemachus Young, 50, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Sharon (David) Noullet and the late James Young. Shamus graduated from Butler High school. He was a self-taught writer and programmer. Shamus was an author, programmer, video game pundit @ shamusyoung.com, and self-described b-list internet celebrity. He was known to be witty, insightful, intelligent, analytical, creative, eloquent, and approachable. Shamus was the father of Pippin “Bay” (Charlie and Elliot) Jubilee, Peter Telemachus Parker, and Issac Shamus Young; brother of Patrick Young, Ruth (Michael) Noullet; and uncle of Cam, Ki, Dax, Elli, Rori, and Lucy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Interstate Pipe Gets Approval To Expand Hindman Road Facility

A local company is moving forward with plans to expand their facility. At their regular meeting Monday night, the Butler Township Commissioners gave final approval to a proposal introduced by representatives of Interstate Pipe Supply. The company will build an addition onto the front of their facility at 152 Hindman...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Native Sentenced To 14 Years In Russian Prison

A Butler native is being sentenced to 14 years in a Russian maximum-security prison. Marc Fogel was arrested last year in Moscow after airport officials found “large-scale cannabis” in his luggage. Fogel was allegedly using medical marijuana to help recover from back surgery, and said that he did not know that medical marijuana was illegal in Russia.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Erla M. Huselton

Erla M. Huselton, 76, of Cranberry Twp., PA, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Harmony Haus Senior Living in Ambridge, PA. Born June 30, 1945 in Wexford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nevin F. Kelley and Helen (Cashdollar) Kelley. Erla was a member of Crossroads...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Portersville Man Injured In Weekend Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Residences Constructed in Butler

Butler residents may be wondering about the large crane and construction going on at a property on South Chestnut Street. According to city officials, Lutheran Senior Life purchased and consolidated several properties over the last couple years at the site of the former Serventi’s Lounge. After clearing the lot,...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Urges Safe Driving In Work Zones

PennDOT is once again reminding drivers to be cautious when traveling through work zones. A PennDOT worker was injured in a crash earlier this month in Allegheny County and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. So far this year, PennDOT data shows that there have been over...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

