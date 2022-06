We have discovered and shared with you quite a few interesting and weird Massachusetts laws. For example, we recently published an article about it being illegal in Massachusetts to scare pigeons. In addition, there is the infamous snoring law in Massachusetts which is truly a head-scratcher. One other weird Massachusetts law that has received a lot of attention is the backseat gorillas law. There's more to it than transporting a gorilla around and you can get complete details by going here.

