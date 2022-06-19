ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Fairhope to close splash pad Monday as part of water conservation efforts

By Chad Petri
 3 days ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Last week the heat was oppressive and we’re expecting another painful week again. To that end, Fairhope is the first city in our region to announce water conservation efforts.

Friday the city posted on its Facebook page saying water use was near capacity . They’re asking homeowners and residents to conserve water use.

They’ll also close the splash pad at Fairhoper’s Community Park for at least Monday for maintenance and to determine how much water the popular summertime amenity uses. The splash pad will reopen Tuesday but may have reduced hours.

The restrictions in Phase One are voluntary for residents but they write “If the demand does not improve, the Fairhope City Council can declare a water emergency and the remaining implemented phases will be mandatory.”

Daniel Clifton Straughn
3d ago

100 degrees outside and you close the one thing young ones can do in this heat. Really?

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

