A hot, sunny and clear Father's Day

This week we’ve got a bit of a good news/bad news situation. We don’t like having to tell you about bad news, so we’re going to get that out of the way first. In a statement put out via their Facebook page, Calibration Brewery in North Kansas City, announced they will be selling their building. Calibration has been a mainstay in the local beer scene since opening in 2016. The post simply stated they’d be selling the building and “moving on to new opportunities.” Only time will tell what these new opportunities are.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO