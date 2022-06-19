ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

A hot, sunny and clear Father's Day

By Katie Horner
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hot, sunny and clear Father's Day is in store for Kansas City on Sunday. Father's...

www.kmbc.com

KMBC.com

Kansas City farm that gives back to community hit by thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City farm and orchard was hit hard by thieves over the weekend. Thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment when they stole a trailer from the Kansas City Urban Farm Co-op. Darrian Davis and his fiance, Nicolette Paige, have run the orchard for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Cooler air spreads in Kansas City on 2nd day of summer

If you read yesterday's blog, then you know that last night's storm is one of the better LRC predictions made this season: the "Lightning Delay Storm" from Oct, 10, 2021! The thunderstorms intensified as they moved into the Kansas City metro area during our 10 p.m. newscast. They went from heavy raining thunderstorms with frequent lightning, to wind producing thunderstorms with even more lightning. This transition happened between 9:30 and 11 p.m. last night, and then the thunderstorms weakened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eater

The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for July 2022

Here’s a roundup of notable restaurant news for Kansas City, including July openings and more coming soon…. The upcoming July issue of Kansas City includes a small list of incoming breweries with a brief mention of Vine Street Brewing, which is coming to the Jazz District this fall. We caught up with co-owner Kemet Coleman to get more information on the project. Vine Street is the city’s first Black-owned brewery and was announced last year, with a projected opening date of this summer. The updated timeline is no later than October, Coleman says.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Tap List | Calibration Brewery Selling Building, Schedules Farewell Party

This week we’ve got a bit of a good news/bad news situation. We don’t like having to tell you about bad news, so we’re going to get that out of the way first. In a statement put out via their Facebook page, Calibration Brewery in North Kansas City, announced they will be selling their building. Calibration has been a mainstay in the local beer scene since opening in 2016. The post simply stated they’d be selling the building and “moving on to new opportunities.” Only time will tell what these new opportunities are.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Love Fudge? Then It’s Great to Live in West Central Missouri

The first time I tried fudge was on a family vacation in Kansas City. My parents bought some of it from a shop during a family vacation when we visited Crown Center. So I've always associated fudge with Kansas City. Now obviously, that's not the case. You can find great fudge in many places around the United States. And maybe the world. Yet, if you love fudge. It's great to live in West Central Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Extreme Heat Continues Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, hot and humid today. High 95 with heat index values around 100. Mostly sunny, hot and humid Tuesday. High 98 with heat index values up to 105. 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Some storms may produce strong wind gusts and hail.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Neighbors pull woman from her burning home in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Neighbors seeing smoke Tuesday morning ran to the rescue of a woman trapped in her burning home in Blue Springs, Missouri. Jackson County fire crews were called to the home in the 5200 block of Northwest Downing around 11:45 a.m. to investigate heavy flames coming from the structure.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City's raunchy blues queen

For three decades, Julia Lee reigned over Kansas City jazz clubs singing risqué songs “her mother taught her not to sing.” But beyond the lyrical wordplay of hits like "Snatch and Grab It," Lee was a trailblazer for Black female musicians, and forged a career on her own terms.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

2022 Fourth of July fireworks, events information for Kansas City area

Here is a roundup of firework displays and other celebratory events in cities, towns and communities across Kansas and Missouri. Weather or other factors could lead to changes. If there is an event that should be added or needs to be updated, email us, or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cooler temperatures in the metro Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers will linger through Wednesday morning with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Relatively cooler with less humidity. High 85. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon. High 86. Scattered showers and thunderstorms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police in KCK investigate fatal crash on Shawnee Drive

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas said they are investigating a traffic fatality Wednesday night on Shawnee Drive in the Turner area. Authorities said Shawnee Drive was closed between Locust and South 47th streets to allow police to investigate. No other information has been released. Refresh...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Kansas City, Kansas, makes list of worst-run major cities in the US: study

Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure. (See how they weighted each of the 38 criteria in their methodology here.)
KANSAS CITY, KS

