ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collinsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-59 Saturday

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Collinsville man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Trooper Brandon Bailey with...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Plane crash results in brief closure of Scottsboro Airport

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed near the Scottsboro Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning. According to Airport Manager J.B. Sandlin, the plane crashed on June 22 around 6:15 a.m. with only the pilot on board. The crash resulted in no injuries. The airport closed for a brief period following the crash to check for property damage. Operations resumed at 7:15 a.m.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Wreck Monday Afternoon

On Monday afternoon, Alabama State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County which resulted in one injury. According to reports that wreck took place on County Road 142 at 4:45pm. That accident involved a 1994 Jeep being driven by a male resident of Sand Rock and a 2012 Jeep driven by a male resident of Ft Payne; both drivers escaped injury, but a male passenger in the 2012 Jeep had to be transported for treatment of unspecified injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Grove Oak Man Shot Over the Weekend

On Sunday, June 19th, Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Fyffe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on County Road 541, in the Grove Oak community. Sammy Lee Frasier (61 of Grove Oak) was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and...
GROVE OAK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Mile Marker#Collinsville Man Killed#Alabama State Troopers
weisradio.com

Collinsville Woman Hurt in County Road 124 Wreck

A Collinsville woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident on County Road 124 – near County Road 40 in Cherokee County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the wreck occurred at 4:35pm with a 2003 Jeep rolling over, causing unspecified injuries to the driver.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Sent to Hospital Following Etowah County Crash Sunday

A Sunday night crash in Etowah County, sent the driver of a motorcycle for treatment of injuries. That wreck occurred at 6:40pm on Highway 278 at Mile Marker 119, when the driver of a 2008 Yamaha struck a 2021 Honda. The driver of the Honda, listed on the report as a female from Canton, Georgia, was unhurt while the motorcyclist, a male resident of Collinsville, was transported for treatment.
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Authorities search for motive after Hartselle man and suspect die from gunshots

A Hartselle man died after being shot in Somerville June 14 and the suspect, a Somerville resident, shot himself and died at a hospital after attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Spokesman Mike Swafford said his department received a call about a...
weisradio.com

Both Drivers Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sylvania

A two-vehicle accident occurring in DeKalb County on Saturday left both drivers hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was on Highway 75 in Sylvania at around 6:45pm, and it involved a 2005 Ford Expedition, driven by a male resident of Section and a 2016 Chevy Malibu that was being driven by a female resident of Fyffe. Both drivers were injured in the mishap but no additional information regarding the extent of their injuries has been made available.
SYLVANIA, AL
weisradio.com

Two Cherokee County Residents Arrested on Drug Charges

Two Cherokee County residents were arrested on drug charges late Tuesday night. Larry McCullough, age 58 of Leesburg and Tina Hartline, 43 of Gaylesville were taken into custody and arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrests were made by members...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Woman Dies in Floyd County House Fire

The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident Saturday Afternoon

One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck occurring early Saturday afternoon in Cherokee County. The crash took place around 1:00pm on County Road 26 at the intersection of County Road 54. Those responding to the scene included: the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, County Rescue Squad and Floyd EMS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 22nd

Larry McCullough, age 58 of Leesburg – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Tina Hartline, age 43 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;:. Roger Brogdon, sge 36 of Piedmont – HOLD for Another Agency;
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: Woman found dead inside home on 6th Street SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of 6th Street SW. Investigators said just after 9:00 a.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a call of person down. Upon arrival officers found a woman unresponsive inside the residence. The woman was pronounced...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy