The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., (CAG) will celebrate the 10th Annual McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 1 until 8 p.m. at Avalon Park. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. This year CAG will not only celebrate 10 years of hosting the festival, but the humanitarian organization will continue the tradition of bringing the largest and most highly anticipated Caribbean celebration to Atlanta’s southside. It is also the first time that the gathering will return following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say this year’s theme is all about unity and honoring the Caribbean American culture during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO