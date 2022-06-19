Ligue 1 fixtures & results: 2022/23 season

Though they sit below the Playoff line, FC Cincinnati's start to the 2022 MLS season has been something of a revelation. After just 15 matches, the Ohio side have picked up 20 points and six wins. The former is just four short of their best single-season performance in MLS so far and the latter equals their best - both set in the club's 2019 expansion year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO