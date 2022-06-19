ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ligue 1 fixtures & results: 2022/23 season

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All fixtures and results...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Should LA Galaxy partner Chicharito with Dejan Joveljic?

The case for the LA Galaxy to switch to a two-striker system was given another boost on Saturday. After struggling for 88 minutes to find a breakthrough against the Portland Timbers - even going 1-0 down in the first half - the Galaxy finally grabbed a late equalizer. It'll come...
MLS
90min

FC Cincinnati 'belief' key to impressive 2022 MLS results, says Pat Noonan

Though they sit below the Playoff line, FC Cincinnati's start to the 2022 MLS season has been something of a revelation. After just 15 matches, the Ohio side have picked up 20 points and six wins. The former is just four short of their best single-season performance in MLS so far and the latter equals their best - both set in the club's 2019 expansion year.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ligue 1#Psg
90min

Atlanta United sign Juan José Purata on loan from Tigres UANL

Atlanta United tapped into Liga MX for their latest player, signing defender Juan José Purata on loan from Tigres UANL for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The contract also includes both a purchase option and chance to extend the loan for 2023. Purata is set...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

MLS Week 15 highlights: NYCFC and LAFC continue to reign supreme

Week 15 of Major League Soccer's 2022 campaign is in the books and it did not disappoint. LAFC continues to lead in the West, with NYCFC steering the East. Here's everything that happened this weekend... 1. LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers. Yimmi Chara was at it again for the Timbers...
MLS
90min

Nick Cushing sticking with same 'methodology' as Ronny Deila in NYCFC role

New York City FC began life under interim head coach Nick Cushing with a 1-1 draw at home to the Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The reigning MLS Cup champions came into the match off of the shock loss of head coach Ronny Deila, who departed for Belgian side Standard Liege last week. In his absence, former assistant Cushing has taken up the role until the end of the season with a very clear intention: keep on doing the same things that have made NYCFC so successful over the past couple of years.
MLS
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy