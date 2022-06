Excited about Arts, Beats and Eats but can’t wait? Then I hoped you stopped by Royal Oak’s Rock N’ Rides to quench that need for fun! WCSX was on hand for the annual Rock N’ Rides. Switch out the art for rides and you have yourself a mini-AB&E but no less fun! There were rides taking up two streets and beyond! And the bands that were playing were seriously good. We were rocking it out right by the Soaring Eagle Stage and the fun never stopped! Even after we were rolling out the nightlife was just getting started! Perfect date night.

15 HOURS AGO