WATCH: Woman saves kitten on side of interstate in California

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.

NORTH FORK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO