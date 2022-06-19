ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Woman saves kitten on side of interstate in California

By Greta Serrin
KSBW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. — A kitten is safe after it got stuck on the middle of Interstate 5 in Stockton, California, and his rescue was caught on dashcam footage. Kristan Turnbeaugh said she rescued the kitten she appropriately named Rumble Strip on Thursday night just before rush hour traffic...

www.ksbw.com

