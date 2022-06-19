ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One million euro worth of life-sized art to go on display in Dublin

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
 3 days ago

More than one million euro worth of life-sized art will be on display with the opening of Dublin’s newest attraction, Gormleys Secret Sculpture Garden.

The new permanent home for Ireland’s largest sculpture collection is situated at the rear of Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin .

The garden will open its doors on Thursday June 23, with an indoor and outdoor sculpture exhibition showcasing the best of Irish and international artists.

Sixty works will be on display, the majority of them life-size bronze sculptures from artists such as Patrick O’Reilly, Giacinto Bosco, Salvador Dali , Ian Pollock, Eamonn Ceannt, John Behan, Anthony Scott, Sandra Bell, Bob Quinn and Ana Duncan.

Gormleys has renovated two gardens and the rear of its gallery to create an oasis of sculptures.

The idea was inspired by its series of major Irish and international Art In The Garden sculpture exhibitions which have drawn record crowds to Russborough House and the Culloden Hotel in Belfast over the past few years to view large-scale work by artists such as Dali.

Gallery manager James Gormley said: “We have always been passionate about sculpture and, following the success of Art In The Garden, we know how much people love walking among sculptures in an outdoor setting.

“However, up to now, there hasn’t been a permanent home of sufficient scale to showcase large outdoor sculptures in Dublin city.

“We would love this to become a permanent stop on the Dublin tourism trail, a place where people can experience the best Irish and international artists in one place.”

Gormleys gallery now consists of three floors along with the sculpture garden, which is accessible through the gallery in South Frederick Street.

The inspiration behind this series is around the mystery of life and existence

Ian Pollock

“Our upstairs contemporary gallery showcases works by renowned international artists such as Andy Warhol, Banksy and Damien Hirst, alongside leading Irish artists Peter Monaghan, Maser and Stephen Forbes, so visiting the gallery is now a complete experience,” Mr Gormley added.

The sculpture exhibition will also feature work from internationally renowned South Korean artist Seo Young Deok, who is best known for his hyper-realistic, life-size sculptures of human figures fashioned exclusively from hand-welded chains taken from industrial machinery and bicycles.

Deok recently exhibited on the streets of London as part of the prestigious Mayfair Sculpture Week.

Leading Irish artist Patrick O’Reilly was chosen to exhibit at the event in 2021 and his work also features prominently in Gormleys’ exhibition.

Other key works on show include Ian Pollock’s new series of crow and key sculptures, This Must Be The Place and Open All The Locks, which are 2m in height.

Pollock said: “The inspiration behind this series is around the mystery of life and existence.

“Perhaps the key is being used to open or close; either way, within the two, all of life happens.”

