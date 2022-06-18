7 Movies Like Jerry and Marge Go Large You Must See

One of the trickiest genres in filmmaking is that of horror. Most commonly, we find the horror films to have some gothic, Victorian-era setting; and while the atmosphere plays a great role in setting the mood, its overuse leads to the story being predictable and repetitive. The introduction to a new backdrop not only gives one a fresh start but also provides the filmmakers with ample opportunity to surprise their audience. And honestly, this is exactly what the audience wants. Perhaps, this is the reason why Frank Darabont’s ‘The Mist’ made such an impact, that even a decade after its release, one cannot help but be repulsed by the absolute dread that it served in the form of its heart-wrenching ending. It comes as no surprise that the film succeeded in making such an impact, because it was based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, and if there is one thing King does right, it is finding different ways to terrify his readers and provide them with one or more forms of fears that stick into one’s subconscious and materialise as irrational phobias. The best example of this is the “clown-ophobia” that people suffer from because of ‘It’.

BRIDGTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO