ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 Movies Like Jerry and Marge Go Large You Must See

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ is a biographical drama with a comedic tint. When the titular couple discovers a mathematical loophole, they use it to win the Michigan Lottery. However, that is just part of the story because Jerry and Marge then spend their significant winnings on bettering their hometown in...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

7 Anime Like Spriggan You Must See

Spriggan is a sci-fi action original net animation based on the namesake manga series by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa. The plot revolves around Yu Ominae, a 17-year-old high-school student who tries to balance his life between being a normal teenager and working as a Spriggan, an elite member of the military wing of the ARCAM Foundation, a global organization that locates and secures — or, if necessary, seals off or destroys — powerful relics from ancient civilizations. If you have watched ‘Spriggan’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Spriggan’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Blum, Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman Among 12 Newly Elected Film Academy Governors

The 54-person board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — comprised of three elected governors from each of the organization’s 17 branches and three “governors-at-large” appointed by the president — will look very different when it gathers next month than it did when it convened on Tuesday. Following elections held over the past month, 12 people were elected to the board for the first time, including Marlee Matlin, the Oscar-winning star of Children of a Lesser God and this year’s best picture Oscar winner CODA, who will represent the actors branch; Jason Reitman, the second-generation filmmaker behind...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is It (2017) Based on A True Story?

Do not go near the drains, especially if you are a kid and live in the township of Derry. As the harrowing past of the town seeps into the present, the narrative goes haywire. Andy Muschietti was behind the driving wheel of the 2017 fantasy horror movie ‘It’ (also known as ‘It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club’), which marvels in an indie coming-of-age haze while the horror overpowers in the end.
MOVIES
Variety

‘They/Them’ First Trailer Pits Kevin Bacon Against the Gays in Conversion Therapy Camp Slasher

Click here to read the full article. Bigotry is the real horror in the first teaser for “They/Them,” a new slasher film about conversion therapy starring Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine. Written and directed by John Logan, “They/Them” stars Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp dedicated to “curing” LGBTQ+ teenagers of their sexual and gender identities. Over the course of a week-long session at the camp, Whistler butts heads with Jordan (played by Germaine), a trans and nonbinary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themself after attending the camp. As Jordan...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Fred Rogers
Person
Tony Wilson
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Spike Lee
thecinemaholic.com

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the ninth episode of ‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie‘ titled ‘Innocence and Clumsiness,’ the titular protagonist worries about why her boyfriend sought the help of Inuzuka instead of her after getting ill. Later that day, she visits the mall with Nekozaki, where the two friends meet Kamiya. Much to Nekozaki’s surprise, Shikimori and Kamiya end up spending a great together, enjoying each other’s company. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian Denies Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn on 2022 Met Gala Carpet Was Damaged

Kim Kardashian is denying damage was done to the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not for the 2022 Met Gala carpet. “I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the theme being American I thought, what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy birthday to the President of the United States,” Kardashian said during an interview with Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Samantha Guthrie.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Addresses Met Gala Weight Loss Criticism: "I Didn't Do Anything Unhealthy"Met Gala: The Full Backstory on How Kim...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecinemaholic.com

What is Hotel Obsidian in The Umbrella Academy, Explained

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a TV show about superheroes who are a part of a dysfunctional family that was raised by an extremely uncaring father. There are seven members of the team, and with the Commission, and other side characters and whatnot, it becomes difficult to keep track of everyone. Hence, location becomes an important part of the show. Every team, be it the heroes or villains, gets their base of operations, which makes it easier to follow every character.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Mist Ending, Explained: Who Are the Monsters?

One of the trickiest genres in filmmaking is that of horror. Most commonly, we find the horror films to have some gothic, Victorian-era setting; and while the atmosphere plays a great role in setting the mood, its overuse leads to the story being predictable and repetitive. The introduction to a new backdrop not only gives one a fresh start but also provides the filmmakers with ample opportunity to surprise their audience. And honestly, this is exactly what the audience wants. Perhaps, this is the reason why Frank Darabont’s ‘The Mist’ made such an impact, that even a decade after its release, one cannot help but be repulsed by the absolute dread that it served in the form of its heart-wrenching ending. It comes as no surprise that the film succeeded in making such an impact, because it was based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, and if there is one thing King does right, it is finding different ways to terrify his readers and provide them with one or more forms of fears that stick into one’s subconscious and materialise as irrational phobias. The best example of this is the “clown-ophobia” that people suffer from because of ‘It’.
BRIDGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Friendship#Factory Records
thecinemaholic.com

Spy x Family Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the eleventh episode of ‘Spy x Family‘ titled ‘Stella,’ Loid is concerned by Anya’s consistent poor academic performance and his seemingly impossible task of helping her earn several Stellas in the next few months. However, after a failed attempt at getting it through community service, Anya shows remarkable courage to save someone’s life and accidentally ends up earning it. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Spy x Family’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie: Feds’: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast Of ABC Spinoff Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-episode arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Zegers joins Nash-Betts, Frankie...
NFL
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Addresses Elliot Page’s Coming Out With Warmth and Emotion (Column)

Click here to read the full article. When “The Umbrella Academy” last aired new episodes, in July 2020, its star occupied a different place in the culture, under a different name. Elliot Page, the Academy Award-nominated performer, is by far the highest-profile member of the show’s cast — all playing a family of superheroes perennially trying to thwart apocalypse. And his public disclosure that he is a trans man in late 2020 presented the series with a conundrum as it looked ahead to a third season. How could “The Umbrella Academy” best leverage Page’s talent and honor the work he’d already...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety Promotes Jennifer Dorn to Visual Content Director

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Dorn has been promoted to visual content director at Variety. The four-year Variety veteran oversees all photography and photo imagery for the brand. She reports to incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton Based in Los Angeles, Dorn has significantly expanded Variety‘s investment in original photography. She has been instrumental in enhancing the visual style of Variety‘s digital and print platforms, enhancing such key franchises as “Actors on Actors,” “Power of Women” and “Power of Young Hollywood.” “Jennifer has become synonymous in the industry with capturing sophisticated, surprising images. She’s brought some of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Recalls His Father Telling Him Yellowstone Was A “Naughty” Show: “You’ll Lose Your Audience, Fella”

Believe it or not, Papa Costner apparently wasn’t a fan of the show in the beginning. With the premiere date of season five of Yellowstone looming, The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg recently sat down with Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip) for a full interview from the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, which portrays Yellowstone Ranch on the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy