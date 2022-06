TOWN OF GOSHEN – A 34-year-old Port Jervis woman was killed about 9:30 a.m. on last Friday when her Kia Forte was struck by another vehicle. State Police said a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Alexandre Lavandero, 21, of New Rochelle, was westbound in the left lane on Route 17 in the Town of Goshen when he lost control, crossed over the median and struck the Kia Forte killing the driver, Samantha Turnbull, of Port Jervis.

