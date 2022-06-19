ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bristol will...

Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Skaters hope to land trick of getting new skate park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After reading about the Bristol, Tennessee City Council's plan to build a new skate park, lifelong skater and Bristol resident George Linke knew that he wanted to bring the voice of the skater community to the table and get them involved in the process. That led him to create the Skate Bristol page on Facebook.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Wise County chosen for residential solar program

Solar power is coming to homes in Wise County, Virginia through a special new program. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) announced Wednesday it is seeking proposals from companies willing to finance and install solar at low- to moderate-income homes in Wise County. According to a Virginia Energy press...
WISE COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Food City celebrates renovation of Piney Flats store

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. – Food City held a grand re-opening celebration for its newly remodeled and expanded location in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Tuesday. At the grand re-opening ceremony, Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brown reminisced about what Piney Flats was like before the arrival of Food City and thanked Food City CEO Steve Smith and the company representatives for their work in remodeling the location, where many in the community gather.
PINEY FLATS, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: A blast in Bristol: Thunder Valley continues to be the mecca for drag racing in America

The grandstands were jammed for the Saturday afternoon qualifying sessions and Sunday’s eliminations attracted nearly 900,000 viewers on the Fox Network. On the track, the winners included two young guns in Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) along with two veterans in Ron Capps (Funny Car) and 63-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle wizard Jerry Savoie.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners. A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County. The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon. “We have a number of...
DAMASCUS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Those who knew him react to Bruton Smith's death

BRISTOL, Tenn. ‑ Bruton Smith, a visionary who helped shape Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway into world-class showcases, died Wednesday from natural causes. He was 95. A native of rural Oakboro, North Carolina, Smith grew up as the youngest of nine children on a farm. He made the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing Virginia Beach boaters sailing from Portugal

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who failed to return to Hampton from a sailing trip to Portugal Monday. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, were reported missing by Jones’ daughter on June 20. Jones’ daughter contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District command center three days prior on June 17, reporting that she hadn’t received any communication from her mother since the pair departed on June 13.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee’s Booker leads Axmen past State Liners, 12-1

University of Tennessee baseball player Kyle Booker doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the Kingsport Axmen to a 12-1 Appalachian League rout of the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. Payton Allen (Kansas) had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

One of American music's most important guitars unveiled at BCM

What has been called one of the most important guitars in the history of American music is now on display at Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Museum officials unveiled the famous guitar of Bristol Session artist and the “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers on Tuesday morning.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Rural Retreat grad Underwood becomes head coach at 24

Jacob Underwood has always loved the game of basketball and it was during his senior year at Rural Retreat High School in 2016 that he realized teaching the sport might be his career path. “The reality was that it was almost over,” Underwood said. “I wanted to find a way...
RURAL RETREAT, VA
heraldcourier.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting early Sunday

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia, following an officer-involved shooting. At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Rachel’s Chapel Road. The driver, Jason Neal Puckett, 38, exited the vehicle and reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

Several area baseball players have been selected to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team. The John Battle freshman duo of Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble were selected to the first team, in addition to Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee of Gate City. Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) and Drew Simmons (Richlands) were also first-team selections.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA

