8th Annual AHS Alumni Smackdown Golf Tournament is August 20

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) What started eight years ago as an Atlantic High School alumni golf competition between three classes has ballooned into an event covering two courses and a partnership with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is now called the AHS Alumni “Smackdown” Golf Tournament.

AHS Alum and Golf Tournament Director Kevin Ferguson said the eighth annual event is set for August 20.

The following year, attendance more than doubled, and the 2021 event featured 44-teams.

To accommodate the large tournament Kevin Ferguson and the committee reserved the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills golf course for this year’s event to allow more alumni to join in. Additionally, the Atlantic Chamber is hosting a “Smackdown after Dark” event at Sunnyside Park.

There are two trophies given away to the lowest scores at each course.

Those wishing to register can go to atlanticiowa.com. The deadline to sign-up is August 15. The cut-off will be at 72-teams. There will be a free will offering for lunch. Participants can pay online or pay on the day of the tournament. The Saturday evening event at Camblin Addition and the Bandstand is open to the public.

Funds generated from this tournament go towards several community non-profits.

WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride Day 2

(Atlantic) The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is celebrating its’ 25th ride with its’ home base in Atlantic. WHO Farm Director Bob Quinn says this is a community event. Quinn says they like to move the ride across the state and select home base sites based on Motel/Hotel room availability, and adequate County Fairgrounds.
Atlantic School’s Superintendent discusses Online Ticket Orders: Open Teaching Positions.

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the Hawkeye 10 Conference Board of Control has been discussing using online ticket orders and increasing ticket prices. Barber made these comments during Wednesday’s School Board meeting. “Throughout these discussions, I have been clear with the High School Administration I would support...
Joyce Petersen Obituary

A funeral service for Joyce Petersen, 86, will be held at the First Baptist Church in Harlan on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11am. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service. Visitation with Family will be Monday, June 20th from 6-8pm at the First Baptist Church in Harlan. Burial is in the Clay Township Cemetery at 2 pm on June 21st, 2022. Condolences can be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. The Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements.
