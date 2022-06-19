8th Annual AHS Alumni Smackdown Golf Tournament is August 20

(Atlantic) What started eight years ago as an Atlantic High School alumni golf competition between three classes has ballooned into an event covering two courses and a partnership with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is now called the AHS Alumni “Smackdown” Golf Tournament.

AHS Alum and Golf Tournament Director Kevin Ferguson said the eighth annual event is set for August 20.

The following year, attendance more than doubled, and the 2021 event featured 44-teams.

To accommodate the large tournament Kevin Ferguson and the committee reserved the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills golf course for this year’s event to allow more alumni to join in. Additionally, the Atlantic Chamber is hosting a “Smackdown after Dark” event at Sunnyside Park.

There are two trophies given away to the lowest scores at each course.

Those wishing to register can go to atlanticiowa.com. The deadline to sign-up is August 15. The cut-off will be at 72-teams. There will be a free will offering for lunch. Participants can pay online or pay on the day of the tournament. The Saturday evening event at Camblin Addition and the Bandstand is open to the public.

Funds generated from this tournament go towards several community non-profits.