Iowa State

Congresswomen Axne Discusses Her Support For Red Flag Laws

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa US Representative is pushing for congress to put common sense gun control into law. Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne says that Red Flag Laws are a sensible action to stop acts of mass shootings which would allow people or...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

3 News Now

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs final laws from 2022 legislative session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the final three bills from the 2022 legislative session into law Tuesday, including a measure removing Iowa’s school district enrollment deadline. They were the final laws the governor planned to sign before the Friday deadline, her office confirmed. June 24 is the last day Reynolds can sign any legislation from this year’s session.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Five apply for seat on Iowa Supreme Court

Des Moines, IA- Three judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. Radio Iowa reports that the five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant which will start Monday, June 27th with Third Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City.
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
WOWT

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor allows deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

BOTH SIDES OF ABORTION ISSUE REACT TO IOWA SUPREME COURT DECISION

RADIO IOWA – Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today to discuss the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a “devastating reversal of prior precedent”. “It is not accurate to say that the Iowa Supreme Court threw out all constitutional protection for abortion today,” she says.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Governor approves changes in Iowa’s ‘Bottle Bill’

DES MOINES — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44 year old Bottle Bill was created as a way to reduce litter and encourage consumers to recycle drink containers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What would a federal suspension of the gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Sen. Grassley Introduces Bill to Ease Inflation, Encourage Savings

WASHINGTON D.C. (Radio Iowa) As gas prices and inflation bound into record territory, Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is co-sponsoring a bill he says will provide relief and protections for our savings accounts. Grassley, a Republican, says the Middle-Class Savings and Investment Act would help lower- and middle-income Americans save as inflation outpaces any interest they might earn through targeted tax relief.
WASHINGTON, DC
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE

Community Policy