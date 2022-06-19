Four hurt in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt in an early Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Griggs Street SE near Division Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to dispatch, when officers arrived, they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

It’s unknown how many people were taken to the hospital or their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This shooting remains under investigation.

