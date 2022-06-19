ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four hurt in Grand Rapids shooting

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt in an early Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Griggs Street SE near Division Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to dispatch, when officers arrived, they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

It’s unknown how many people were taken to the hospital or their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Spenser Greenwood
3d ago

It’s division avenue…only reason why It’s bad is because of the homeless…that the “civilized” society forgot/ forsake/ and trashed…so this has been coming

BiteMe2020
3d ago

The number of victims gets higher everyday. Sounds like they are going to pull bullet's out themselfs . Good saved us more money when the hospital bills come in that they don't pay and our rates go up.

3d ago

Do we really need to guess or wonder who got shot at and who pulled the triggers?

