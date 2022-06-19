ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio is the #7 state that has hosted the most U.S. Opens in golf history

By Stacker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYJhb_0gFUKx7n00

Like the Olympics, golf’s U.S. Open changes venues every time it’s held, moving from one prestigious golf or country club to another in different parts of the country. Some states have never hosted one, while states with numerous prominent golf courses have hosted many, led by New York’s 20. Oddly, though it is the state with the most golf courses in America, Florida has never been awarded a U.S. Open.

Stacker has ranked the 10 states that have hosted the U.S. Open the most times, using data from the U.S. Open website and other sources. The national ranking includes The Country Club in Massachusetts as the host of the 2022 U.S. Open, taking place June 16-19. Alongside the number of times each state has hosted the tournament, every course that has hosted is also listed, including the first and last in each state.

The U.S. Open is the third of four Grand Slam tournaments, also called the “majors.” The others are the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the British Open. The U.S. Open offers the biggest purse of the four.

Check out how many U.S. Opens your state has hosted below, or find the overall top 10 list here .

Ohio by the numbers

– Times hosted: 7
– First: Inverness Club, 1920
– Last: Inverness Club, 1979
– All host courses (times hosted): Inverness Club (4), Canterbury Country Club (2), Scioto Country Club

Close finishes happen time and again when the U.S. Open is played in Ohio. Four of the state’s seven U.S. Opens have gone to a tiebreaking playoff round. The other three were settled by one stroke at Inverness in 1920 and Scioto in 1926, and two strokes at Inverness in 1979.

The winners of the four playoffs were Billy Burke in 1931, Lawson Little in 1940, Lloyd Mangrum in 1946, and Dick Mayer in 1957. Burke’s 1931 victory was noteworthy because it featured a 72-hole playoff ; he was tied with George Von Elm after 18, 36, and 54 holes—the longest in U.S. Open history—amid scorching heat.

Canterbury Country Club in Beachwood near Cleveland hosted the U.S. Open immediately before and after U.S. involvement in World War II in 1940 and 1946; the Open wasn’t held between 1942 and 1945.

North Carolina will move onto the top 10 list soon as the PGA has announced that Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will host the 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047 U.S. Opens as an “anchor” site for the event. Pinehurst has already hosted three U.S. Opens.

Read on to see which states have hosted the most U.S. Opens in golf history.

States that have hosted the most U.S. Opens in golf history

#1. New York: 20 times
#2. Pennsylvania: 17 times
#3. California: 14 times

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

5 star WR Brandon Inniss commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2023. Inniss’ commitment comes one day after fellow five-star receiver Carnell Tate from IMG Academy announced his decision to join the Buckeyes. Inniss and Tate are the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio expands bill assistance program due to recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.   AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How well-run are Ohio’s cities?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Six Ohio cities are ranked among the top 150 according to how their city leaders managed them over the last year. Akron came in as Ohio’s best-run city, ranking at 81, according to the study released by WalletHub. Dayton (87) and Columbus (92) also fell into the top 100 of the […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
California, OH
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Florida, OH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
NBC4 Columbus

Man smuggled in drugs to jail, inmate dies from overdose

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after an inmate died of a drug overdose from drugs that the man smuggled into the jail, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Cory Cantrell, an inmate of the Scioto County Jail, was […]
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist killed in Scioto Co. crash

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a Portsmouth man was killed after a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.   The crash happened around 12:43 p.m., Sunday, when a 2022 Lexus RX350, being driven by an 81-year-old woman, turned southbound from a business onto Ohio River Road, near Downtown Hayport Road, in Porter Township.   Rodney L. […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Burke
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#British Open#Pinehurst Resort#The Country Club#Grand Slam#Times#Inverness Club#Canterbury Country Club#Scioto Country Club
NBC4 Columbus

5,000 without power in Franklin, Athens counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 AEP customers in Franklin and Athens counties are without power after a line of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon. According to AEP’s outage map, 2,220 Franklin County customers and 2,896 Athens County customers are without power as of 11 p.m. Earlier outages in Fairfield County […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

List: Most expensive homes for sale in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The top ten homes for sale in Ohio range from $4.95 million to $8 million. The homes sprawl across the state and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and 2,000-square-foot fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and conservatories. Here are the most expensive homes in Ohio, according to Zillow.com. 10. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy