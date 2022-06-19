ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Stop saying all mass shooters are mentally ill. Not all mentally ill people are violent | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWw62_0gFUIa8k00

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 25: A child crosses under caution tape at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, during the mass shooting, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By John A. Tures

As we have learned during the recent wave of young shooters, their relationship to mental health is not always so clear cut.

After the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, we notice a pattern among the shooters.  Politicians and pundits have been quick to label every shooter as being a mental health case, but don’t always do something about the problem. Trump blamed mental health issues for the shooting , but didn’t acknowledge that he rescinded an executive order making it harder for those with mental illness to get a gun .

In the NBC News article “Abbott said the shooter had a ‘mental health’ issue .  A month ago, he slashed funding to help,’” the authors wrote “In rejecting suggestions that stronger gun control laws could have prevented the tragedy, Abbott conceded the slain 18-year-old suspect had no known mental health issues or criminal history but said, “Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge.”

I would disagree.  Just because a soldier, police officer, or someone defending himself or herself shoots somebody else, that does not mean they have a mental health challenge.

Pa. House lawmaker proposes $100M mental health aid package | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Nor does that mean those with mental illness are more likely to be violent.  In fact, as the New York Times report from 2018 (reposted on June 8, 2022) concluded, with interviews with  a psychiatrist: Most Violence Is Not Caused By Mental Illness .

The NBC story adds “There is no evidence the shooter is mentally ill, just angry and hateful,” said Lori Post, director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at the Northwestern University School of Medicine. “While it is understandable that most people cannot fathom slaughtering small children and want to attribute it to mental health, it is very rare for a mass shooter to have a diagnosed mental health condition.”

The Daily on NPR concurred, citing a mental health expert who pointed out that these are angry young men, not mentally ill.  “They think the world owes them something,” she concluded.

Want to really honor Pa. veterans? Pass a red flag law | Friday Morning Coffee

At the time, my son and I were driving to play sports together.  We had a discussion about the radio program, and its claims.

“One of the lessons that kids learn from the media and politics is that people are owed something,” I told him.  “But the strongest lesson I’ve received from Christianity is that the world doesn’t owe us something.  Quite the opposite.  In fact, the lesson I’ve learned from Christianity that we owe something to the world, a life based on serving others, helping those less fortunate.  I’m also at my happiest when I am helping someone else, and I think that’s something not everyone is taught, even for some in religion.”

There’s no silver bullet to solving every mass shooting.  But perhaps flipping this script, and focusing on what really matters, might be a good start.

Opinion contributor John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga. His work appears frequently on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page.  His views are his own.  Readers may email him at jtures@lagrange.edu ,  and follow him on Twitter, @JohnTures2

The post Stop saying all mass shooters are mentally ill. Not all mentally ill people are violent | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Crime survivors rally for criminal justice reforms focused on breaking the cycle of violence

Providing crime survivors the resources they need to emerge from their trauma is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence in Pennsylvania communities, crime survivors  and advocates said Tuesday during a Capitol rally. The post Crime survivors rally for criminal justice reforms focused on breaking the cycle of violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Illness#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School On#Nbc News#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
legalexaminer.com

Is Racism Still on the Menu at Denny’s?

With this weekend and today being recognized as the Juneteenth holiday, to the recent massacre of ten black people at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo last month, addressing racism and the hate and violence it causes must be a top priority for all Americans. Unfortunately, it is not a...
LANSING, MI
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Sen. Mastriano shares documents, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee | Friday Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano has shared documents, and agreed to an interview, with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a published report. The Franklin County state senator’s cooperation came to light after Politico obtained a submission that includes documents about Mastriano busing pro-Trump protesters to Washington […] The post Pa. Sen. Mastriano shares documents, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee | Friday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy