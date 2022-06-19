ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorists Injured in Connoquenessing Crash

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Three motorists were injured following a two car crash that occurred earlier this month in Connoquenessing Township. According to State...

butlerradio.com

Related
butlerradio.com

Portersville Man Injured In Weekend Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Rescued From Clay Township Pond Tuesday

Emergency responders were called out to help a man stuck in a Clay Township pond Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a male stuck in an overflow pipe in a pond along Church Road between McKinney and North Washington Roads.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Video shows dump truck completely overturned in Monroeville

Video from Sky 4 shows a dump truck over that has flipped upside down into a creek off of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville. This is happening in the 4200 block of Old William Penn. One lane of Old William Penn Highway is closed. Traffic is getting by in...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

911: At least 10 injured in Route 28 crash in Shaler

At least 10 people were transported to local hospitals following a crash along Route 28 late Monday night near Shaler, emergency officials said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Millvale exit of Route 28 in Shaler, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Two vehicles were involved in the...
MILLVALE, PA
explore venango

One Dead in I-80 Accident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County woman saved from boyfriend who allegedly restrained her

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion County woman said her boyfriend kidnapped her for three days before Westmoreland County law enforcement arrested the man at a gas station. According to Mari Beabount, her now-former boyfriend Justin Uber forced her to deliver food all over western Pennsylvania to make money for him to buy marijuana. He allegedly threatened to beat Beabount and kill her three kids if she did not do what he said.That all changed when the couple pulled into a Sunoco gas station on Route 51 in Rostraver, where Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin walked into the station and Beabount got his attention. "I bumped into him on purpose," Beabount said. "He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' I said, 'No, it's my fault.' He looked at me and I mouthed 'help me.'"Castin walked away and called Rostraver police for backup."He was truly in the right place at the right time. But he was observant to know what was going on and handled it appropriately," Westmoreland County Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. "We had a great outcome."Uber is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with unlawful restraint, assault and other charges.
WKBN

Man charged with beating girlfriend in Boardman

Dustin James, 37, of Shields Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

