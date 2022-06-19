Motorists Injured in Connoquenessing Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
(Jackson Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident along Interstate 79 Northbound at mile marker 87.7 in Jackson Twp., Butler County at 1:38 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested following a hit and run after he was tailed by a concerned citizen. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 58-year-old male of Waterford in a gray Chevy Silverado allegedly drove off the road and struck a mailbox in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and 19 in […]
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Township police are actively investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash along Route 28 that sent eight children and three adults to Pittsburgh-area hospitals overnight. The Shaler Township police chief confirms the woman driving the minivan was carrying eight children. She is believed to not have...
GLASSPORT, Pa. — Channel 11 was on the scene Sunday night as the police SUV was being towed away after being involved in an accident. So was the other car that had damage to the back passenger side. A neighbor told Channel 11 it sounded like a bomb going...
Emergency responders were called out to help a man stuck in a Clay Township pond Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a male stuck in an overflow pipe in a pond along Church Road between McKinney and North Washington Roads.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
Video from Sky 4 shows a dump truck over that has flipped upside down into a creek off of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville. This is happening in the 4200 block of Old William Penn. One lane of Old William Penn Highway is closed. Traffic is getting by in...
A man is being held without bail in a crime spree Sunday that, police say, ended when he stripped to his underwear and socks and was arrested while pushing a shopping cart full of stolen goods on a main thoroughfare in Greensburg, according to court papers. Alex M. Kerestesy, 31,...
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion County woman said her boyfriend kidnapped her for three days before Westmoreland County law enforcement arrested the man at a gas station. According to Mari Beabount, her now-former boyfriend Justin Uber forced her to deliver food all over western Pennsylvania to make money for him to buy marijuana. He allegedly threatened to beat Beabount and kill her three kids if she did not do what he said.That all changed when the couple pulled into a Sunoco gas station on Route 51 in Rostraver, where Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin walked into the station and Beabount got his attention. "I bumped into him on purpose," Beabount said. "He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' I said, 'No, it's my fault.' He looked at me and I mouthed 'help me.'"Castin walked away and called Rostraver police for backup."He was truly in the right place at the right time. But he was observant to know what was going on and handled it appropriately," Westmoreland County Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. "We had a great outcome."Uber is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with unlawful restraint, assault and other charges.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a local hospital after a one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on Monday evening. According to officials, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and into a tree on Route 168 near Benedict Lane in New Beaver Borough after 5 p.m.
Dustin James, 37, of Shields Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.
PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire on Pittsburgh’s South Side Wednesday morning. The fire in the 1900 block of East Carson Street started around 3:53 a.m. When our crews arrived at the scene, they could see flames shooting from the building. Pittsburgh Public Fire Chief Darryl Jones...
