Overnight crash kills teenager in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pendleton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Highway 76 near Lafrance Road.

Troopers said a 2013 Chrysler was traveling east on Highway 76 when he crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 16-year-old Jacob Landon Christian.

The coroner said the driver may have fallen asleep while traveling home from vacation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.