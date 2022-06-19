ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Overnight crash kills teenager in Anderson Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pendleton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Highway 76 near Lafrance Road.

Troopers said a 2013 Chrysler was traveling east on Highway 76 when he crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 16-year-old Jacob Landon Christian.

The coroner said the driver may have fallen asleep while traveling home from vacation.

