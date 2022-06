ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Ashton Jackson-Sheffield was last seen on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. when he left his home for school. Ashton is 5’7” and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie that said “Penfield” on the front and blue jeans.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO