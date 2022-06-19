ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Permits Filed for 3991 Saxon Avenue in Van Cortlandt Village, The Bronx

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 3991 Saxon Avenue in the Van Cortlandt Village section of Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between Sedgwick Avenue and Van Cortlandt...

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1571 Jarvis Avenue in Schuylerville, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1571 Jarvis Avenue in Schuylerville, The Bronx. Located between Middletown Road and Zulette Avenue, the lot is near the Buhre Avenue subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Franc Gjini of 2625 Grand Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway for The Brook at 589 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn

Excavation has begun for The Brook, a 51-story residential skyscraper at 589 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Witkoff and Apollo Global Management, the 600-foot-tall structure will yield 597,824 square feet and 591 units, with 30 percent reserved for affordable housing, as well as 30,000 square feet of retail space and a 12,000-square-foot cellar. Homes will feature interior design by Bonetti Kozerski and come in studio to two-bedroom layouts. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by DeKalb Avenue to the north, Flatbush Avenue Extension diagonally to the east, Fulton Street to the south, and Bond Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Sales Launch for Claremont Hall Condominiums at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan

Sales are now underway for Claremont Hall, a 41-story condominium property at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and SLCE Architects and developed in collaboration by Lendlease, Daiwa House Texas, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the building comprises 165 condominiums as well as classrooms, office space, and faculty housing for the Union Theological Seminary.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2136 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2136 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. Located at the corner of East 181st Street and Honeywell Avenue, the lot is near the West Farms Square East Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Hershy Silberstein of Blue Shine Builders Inc is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

375 Dean Street Surpasses Halfway Mark in Park Slope, Brooklyn

Construction has passed the halfway mark on 375 Dean Street, a 12-story residential building in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Developed by 35 Holding LLC, the 125-foot-tall structure will yield 79,715 square feet with 104 residential units, a cellar, and ground-floor retail space. Empire Management & Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Dean Street and the busy corridor of Fourth Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Brooklyn Tower’s Crown Cladding Underway at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn

The stainless steel, aluminum, and glass façade is beginning to cover the crown of the Brooklyn Tower, a 93-story residential supertall at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, the 1,066-foot-tall structure stands as the tallest building in the outer boroughs and will yield 550 residential units, with 150 for purchase, as well as a 100,000-square-foot retail podium that incorporates the landmarked Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn. Thirty percent of rentals will be designated for affordable housing, and homes for purchase will start over 500 feet above street level. Douglas Elliman is serving as the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue Extension to the northeast, Fleet Street to the northwest, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and the adjoining Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 912 Broadway, an eight-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC, the structure yields 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 25 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,680 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Sales Launch for 244 Devoe Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Sales have launched for 244 Devoe Street, a new four-story condominium property in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. As the latest project from The InHouse Group, a New York-based owner, developer, and real estate agency, 244 Devoe features three full-floor homes and one duplex unit at the base of the building. Available...
BROOKLYN, NY

