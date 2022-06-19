ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxiety

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Gwtc_0gFUFdKC00

Cincinnati Zoo has been sharing adorable clips of their cheetah cub, Rozi, and has updated fans to show them that she’s currently being introduced to a new puppy companion, Daisy.

It’s hoped that Daisy will help to soothe the shy cub’s anxiety, and the pair seem to hit it off straight away upon meeting for the first time.

Rozi rolled around on her back playing with toys as the excitable pup encouraged her to play. The zoo has said they hope they will see each other as siblings.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 10

Michele Rokes
2d ago

They will become great friends, the zoo has done this with every cheetah cub they have had and it sure works.

Reply(1)
9
Gia Fontana
3d ago

I don’t think ‘Easing Her Anxiety’ Is Working Yet. 😁 Puppy Wants To Play Rough Still.

Reply
13
Janet Schlemmer
2d ago

Cub needs mom n normal wild life. Caged with puppy ? Sad all around

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

They Saw Their Kid On Puppy Camera Comforting The Mother Dog

This dog just had a litter of pups, so the family set up a camera to be able to keep an eye on the furry family in all times. And one evening, they caught their kid entering to look at the new mama and comfort her …. The kid petted...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Playing in the Sprinkler With Kids Is As Innocent As It Gets

One of our favorite memories as kids was playing in the sprinkler to cool off from the humid summer days. We would spend the entire day running back and forth through the water with friends and siblings. But because there were always so many of us playing, it was hard to get a turn in the water. You’d get frustrated as people cut the line, arguments would break out and there was always one person who would go inside crying. But no matter what, you’d always have fun, and the very next day you’d want to do it again!
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds. And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention. There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo#Cub#Cheetah#Dog
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy