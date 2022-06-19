Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxiety

Cincinnati Zoo has been sharing adorable clips of their cheetah cub, Rozi, and has updated fans to show them that she’s currently being introduced to a new puppy companion, Daisy.

It’s hoped that Daisy will help to soothe the shy cub’s anxiety, and the pair seem to hit it off straight away upon meeting for the first time.

Rozi rolled around on her back playing with toys as the excitable pup encouraged her to play. The zoo has said they hope they will see each other as siblings.

