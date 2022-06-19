ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in Conover shooting; suspect arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in Conover, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 3 a.m. at 927 30th Street in Conover.

46-year-old Amy Phillips and 22-year-old Keiyara Johnson both were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Phillips was pronounced dead and Johnson, who is Phillips’ daughter, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sB1Pp_0gFUFbYk00
Credit: Catawba Sheriff

24-year-old Shykwon Gibbs was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges including murder and burglary, deputies said.

Gibbs is being held without bond and has a Monday court appearance.



