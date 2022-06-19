1 dead in Conover shooting; suspect arrested

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in Conover, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 3 a.m. at 927 30th Street in Conover.

46-year-old Amy Phillips and 22-year-old Keiyara Johnson both were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Phillips was pronounced dead and Johnson, who is Phillips’ daughter, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Credit: Catawba Sheriff

24-year-old Shykwon Gibbs was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges including murder and burglary, deputies said.

Gibbs is being held without bond and has a Monday court appearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.