Lil Baby spent his Father’s Day paying his respects to the Holy Father at church and was brought on stage by the pastor to say a few words to the congregation. “If y’all don’t know who this is,” the pastor said. “This is one of the sons of this church. I call him, I pray for him. This is the number one Hip-Hop voice in the world. The one and the only Lil Baby. I’m so proud of him because I know where he came from. This dude is amazing…I went to his concert, he took his shirt off and I almost wanted to take my shirt off too.”

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO