The Saturdays star Mollie King has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.The singer, who is engaged to England cricketer Stuart Broad, announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photograph of Broad kissing her small baby bump. “Stuart and I are so, so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon,” she captioned the post. Messages of congratulations have flooded in for the couple from their celebrity friends and fans.Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Delighted for you both! Massive congrats ❤️ so much love!”, while her The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 46 MINUTES AGO