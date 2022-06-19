Collinsville man killed in motorcycle wreck
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A wreck involving a motorcycle left a man dead Saturday afternoon.
Alabama State Troopers said Timothy Austin Mims, 25, was killed after the Suzuki 600 motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a cable barrier. The wreck occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on I-59, two miles north of Attalla.

Mims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Troopers.
