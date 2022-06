ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A football camp next week is looking to give Roanoke kids training and mentorship. Brandon McCall heads McCall Motivation and is looking to help Star City youth with a three-day football fundamentals camp. This is a grass roots campaign to keep children on the right track and cultivate a passion for something positive. The first day of camp will focus on offense, the second defense, and the third day will be 7-on-7 games.

