Meth found hidden inside child booster seats

06.19.2022 | 2:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – A 48-year-old male had been drinking alcohol and was intoxicated before walking down to the beach on the Citizen's Trail. Approx 1/4 way down the trail, he took a misstep and fell 15-20 feet down the hillside, suffering injuries and he could not move. Firefighters and Lifeguards made thier way down to him, stabilizing him before using a rope and pulley system to raise him back up to the trail. The 1st Responders then carried the victim back up to the parking area and to an ambulance. The man was transported to Scripps La Jolla for his unknown injuries. The popular trail was closed during the rescue operation.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO