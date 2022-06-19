ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Meth found hidden inside child booster seats

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 3 days ago

San Diego, CA–Border Patrol agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle methamphetamine in child booster seats. Agents conducted a vehicle stop northbound on Interstate 15 – north of the...

sandiegocountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News 8 KFMB

Timeline emerges in death of San Diego mother found in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — A timeline is emerging in the death of Racquel Sabean, a San Diego woman found murdered last month in Tijuana, as the FBI continues to search for her boyfriend, Tyler Adams, on this side of the border. Sabean, 40, had been living in a University Heights...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Gets Nearly 8 Years for Killing Teens in Crash

It’s been four years since the Liras lost their 19-year-old daughter in a crash involving an intoxicated driver. “It has broken my heart,” Lisa Lira said. “My very sweet, smart, little girl should be graduating and she’s gone.”. While the person responsible for her death has...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Checkpoint#Booster#Poison#Allied Task Force#The San Diego Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
onscene.tv

Drunk Man Rescued After Stumbling Off Cliff | San Diego

06.19.2022 | 2:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – A 48-year-old male had been drinking alcohol and was intoxicated before walking down to the beach on the Citizen’s Trail. Approx 1/4 way down the trail, he took a misstep and fell 15-20 feet down the hillside, suffering injuries and he could not move. Firefighters and Lifeguards made thier way down to him, stabilizing him before using a rope and pulley system to raise him back up to the trail. The 1st Responders then carried the victim back up to the parking area and to an ambulance. The man was transported to Scripps La Jolla for his unknown injuries. The popular trail was closed during the rescue operation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy