ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man shot while driving with teenage passenger in Winston-Salem

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after responding to a call about a man shot in his car Sunday morning. Police found the man and a teenage passenger on I-40, near highway 52 southbound...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shootings

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured. The first happened on Tuesday at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Long Street. Police say a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk towards East Spencer when a car drove by. Someone in the car fired multiple shots, with one shot striking the victim.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Smoky house fire in Winston-Salem displaces 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire in Winston-Salem has displaced several people. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out Wednesday that they had crews on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Beth Avenue. According to the tweet, three people were displaced and one of the occupants was treated by EMS. No […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman charged with DWI after hitting NCDOT truck injuring 4 children

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she hit a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck. Lexington police said four children, ranging in ages from 3-15, were riding in the car at the time of the crash. They said the children were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. One of the children remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A young man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem early Monday morning. Police found the victim in a car on Muddy Creek Court around 12:20 a.m., but said the shooting happened on Barnes Road. Investigators said several friends were gathered at a trailer. Police said some people drove by the trailer and shot several rounds toward the party, hitting an 18-year-old boy in the back.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

I-77 crash claims life of Virginia man

A Virginia man is dead, but no charges are expected, after an early afternoon crash on Interstate 77 near Elkin. Andra Lewis, 38, of Virginia, was killed when the 2021 SUV Honda he was driving backed onto the interstate, where it was slammed by a tractor-trailer, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. S.B. Marshall. He declined to give a specific city where Lewis lived.
ELKIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Third person in Statesville golf cart crash dies

A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died. Jada Marlowe is the third person to die of injuries sustained in the crash on June 13 on Fort Dobbs Road. The crash also claimed the lives of Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Firefighters battle house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Winston-Salem. The fire is at a house on Renigar Street. The fire started just before 8 p.m. at the house. Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke. They have not said how the fire started at this time. OTHER...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Three Charged After Violent Home Invasion/Robbery in Randleman

ASHEBORO N.C. – Three people were recently charged in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in Randleman that took place earlier this year. According to the the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on February 13th, 2022, they responded to a reported home invasion, robbery and assault on WOW Rd., in Randleman. The victim told police two males entered the home, held her down, and sprayed her with pepper spray. Another victim, a male reported that woke up to a male suspect standing over him, before he was also assaulted. The suspects stole items from the home and fled the scene in a white truck.
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal I-77 crash closes interstate in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Northbound side of Interstate 77 shut down due to a fatal crash in Surry County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 85, near Exit 85 for NC-268. State troopers say that the […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman says man exposed himself to her at Price Park in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman’s sense of safety was destroyed when a peaceful afternoon stroll through a popular Greensboro park took a scary and disturbing turn.  A man reportedly exposed himself to her and now Greensboro Police are trying to find him before he does it again.  It happened in Price Park, off New Garden […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Two nabbed in Walnut Cover break-in

A Rural Hall man and a juvenile were recently arrested and charged with a number of offenses after a break-in at a Walnut Cove business. The arrests came after a probe by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office into a June 8 break-in at Blue Ridge Tobacco, at 802 South Main St. in Walnut Cove.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy