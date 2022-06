Painters, potters, fiber artists and specialized craftspeople are sought for the 2022 the Bucksport Art Festival being staged on Aug. 19-20 by Main Street Bucksport and the Lighthouse Gallery. Held on the scenic Bucksport waterfront, with Fort Knox and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory as a dramatic backdrop, this popular show enables a wide variety of artists to display and sell their work. This year’s event also will feature special tasting tents highlighting seasonal and locally produced food. The dishes and sweets, which will be made with recipes from area communities’ finest cooks, will be sold as refreshments. Held annually for several years, the art festival has proved popular among seasonal visitors and year-round residents in the Downeast region. To apply to show work at the festival, artists can go to https://lighthousegallerymaine.com/event/the-bucksport-arts-festival-2/ and fill out an application there. For more info, call 702-9135.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO