Police: Brentwood man arrested for falsely claiming he was kidnapped

A Brentwood man was arrested for filing a false report claiming he had been kidnapped, police say.

Luis R. Umanzor said he was abducted by three unknown men. He claims it happened Thursday in a parking lot on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia around 6 a.m.

Umanzor accused the men of putting a bag over his head, forcing him into a car and keeping him for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital.

Police conducted an extensive two-day investigation, including bringing Umanzor in for further questioning.

They say that's when Umanzor admitted to lying about the kidnapping in an attempt to gain favor from his estranged spouse.

He was arrested and will appear in court at a later date.