ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Police: Brentwood man arrested for falsely claiming he was kidnapped

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ik2x_0gFUAWH200

A Brentwood man was arrested for filing a false report claiming he had been kidnapped, police say.

Luis R. Umanzor said he was abducted by three unknown men. He claims it happened Thursday in a parking lot on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia around 6 a.m.

Umanzor accused the men of putting a bag over his head, forcing him into a car and keeping him for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital.

Police conducted an extensive two-day investigation, including bringing Umanzor in for further questioning.

They say that's when Umanzor admitted to lying about the kidnapping in an attempt to gain favor from his estranged spouse.

He was arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islandia, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
Brentwood, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Veterans Memorial Highway
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Queens man accused of hiding human remains in basement: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– A man is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Josh Legere, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said. The suspect’s father was cleaning the basement when he found a plastic bag with the decomposed body […]
fox5ny.com

Rapper Gregg 'Frenchie' Hogan convicted after Long Island home invasion

LONG ISLAND - A rapper from Long Island has been convicted of burglary after a violent home invasion last year. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, in 2021, Gregg "Frenchie" Hogan, a 37-year-old rapper credited for helping Nicki Minaj and French Montana reach mainstream success, was one of seven men who stormed into a home in Shirley early on the morning of May 7, 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Father Arrested for DWI with 2 Children in the Car on Father's Day

On 06/19/22 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Nichols Road near Patchogue Holbrook Road for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Jean Louissaint, 40, of Bayport, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Two children, Louissaint's 9 year-old son and 7 year-old daughter were passengers in the vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy