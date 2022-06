Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. Will McKannay said this past week that his two-year stint at the Post was tremendous and was unlike any other that he has ever had. He noted that the thing that would be remembered and miss the most are the people. He arrived at the heighth of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was tough but we were resilient, the Soldiers, the families, the DA civilians and thanks to our communities too were resilient and I think that's what helped us get through that difficult time "

RILEY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO