You probably know what your sun sign is, and you may have heard of the moon and rising signs, too. But do you know what your Venus sign is and what it means?. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, so the Venus sign in your birth chart can give you insight into what you find aesthetically pleasing, what you look for in a potential partner, and what you’re like in a relationship. Because it has so much to do with love, it’s an important part of compatibility (so if you love looking up how your sign matches up with crushes or significant others, then you should really be looking at your Venus signs).

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO