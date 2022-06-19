‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Has A Small Link To The MCU

The Avengers has changed, that much is kind of obvious since Captain America and Iron Man are now gone, Thor appears to be on his way out, and while War Machine is still around, and Captain Marvel might be the choice of many people when it comes to a new leader, there’s a reason why this shouldn’t happen. In fact, there are a lot of reasons that it shouldn’t happen, but thankfully none of them have anything to do with her being a woman. To be fair, Captain Carter might do a better job if she were around, but unless there’s another version of her kicking around the multiverse, and there probably is, then there’s a big question of who’s going to take over the team in the phase to come since Phase 5 is going to see a lot of new faces no doubt. Like it or not, a team often needs to be led by a seasoned individual that has been there and done that a few times and could lead based on their experience. Granted, Captain Marvel is experienced and has been through more than one battle, but when saying she’s a tempered character, that has yet to be determined. Here are five reasons why Captain Marvel shouldn’t be the next leader of the Avengers.

