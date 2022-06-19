ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Projecting Iowa Football's '22 All-B1G Selections

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

Nine Hawkeyes Earned Distinction Last Fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Eight players from the Big Ten West Division champion Iowa Football team were named all-conference in 2021. Three of them came back for another campaign.

League defensive back of the year Riley Moss returns to a starting cornerback spot. First-teamer Jack Campbell will be back at middle linebacker. Tight end Sam LaPorta will be starting for a third year in a row after earning third-team laurels in '21.

The Hawkeyes are expected to compete for the West title again. That means a new crop of players could join Moss, Campbell and LaPorta on the all-league teams.

Two seasons ago, Iowa saw 10 players named all-Big Ten. In 2019, six Hawkeyes were honored. Eight were recognized in '18.

That puts the four-year average for Iowa at eight players earning a spot on one of the league's top three teams. That's solid representation.

It seems fair to project last year's all-Big Ten Hawkeyes making it again. Campbell and LaPorta could end up joining Moss on the top team for both media and coaches.

Who else might be tabbed in '22? History tells us there will be others.

Let's take a stab at it. We'll shoot for the four-year average of eight. That leaves us with five picks beyond Moss, Campbell and LaPorta.

1. Kaevon Merriweather, Safety - The senior from Michigan has improved each season he's been on campus. He's become better at understanding the defense, not only his position but the others. It's allowed him to play faster. He's always hit like a ton of bricks.

Twenty nine of Merriweather's 43 tackles in '21 were solo. He also broke up four passes and intercepted one.

Expect those number to rise this fall.

2. Mason Richman, Left Tackle - The anchor to Iowa's offensive line started as a redshirt freshman last season. He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition despite missing two games with injury.

Richman looks the part with impressive physical development since he's arrived on campus coupled with unusual athleticism for a big guy. He's poised to take a big step forward in '22.

Here's a blast from the past, when Richman showed off a solid set of hands.

3. Jestin Jacobs, Linebacker - The Ohio native calms any concern about Iowa replacing Dane Belton at the Cash spot. Jacobs likely will allow the Hawkeyes to play more 4-3 defense this season with his ability to cover and close.

Jacobs gets overshadowed on a stacked defense, but he could be one of the most valuable players on the unit in '22 because of his versatility. His contributions go way beyond statistics.

4. Logan Lee, Defensive Tackle - It looked like Lee might end up at tight end when he arrived on campus but he's turned himself into a problem for offenses from the inside of the D-Line. He complemented fellow defensive tackle, Noah Shannon, and answered questions about the interior before the season after it lost Daviyon Nixon and Jack Helfin to the NFL.

Lee held up well against the run last season. He added three sacks and five tackles for loss, numbers that should go up in '22.

Like Richman, he flashed some receiving ability in high school.

5. Jack Plumb, Offensive Line - The Wisconsin native has grinded his way through four years of Iowa Football, taking it on the chin at times, but pushing forward and improving. Guys have traveled that path to all-conference in the past.

Plumb has shown he's capable during the last couple of years. He's struggled with consistency and limiting bad plays.

It just feels like that positive step is coming in '22.

Keeping with the theme of big guys playing tight end in high school, here's Plumb rolling up yards after the catch.

