BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Before Sunday, England's Matt Fitzpatrick had never won a professional golf tournament in the United States. Now, he has won two of the biggest golf events in the world on the same course. Nine years after winning the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club outside Boston, Fitzpatrick captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 122nd U.S. Open on the same course on Sunday with a 1-shot win over Will Zalatoris and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO