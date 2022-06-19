ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nicole A. Taylor On 'Watermelon & Red Birds' — The First Juneteenth Cookbook

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Although it was only in 2021 that Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday, author Nicole A. Taylor has been celebrating for years. More than a...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

What is Juneteenth? The history and meaning behind the holiday

Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday is officially recognized in 48 states and last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. The holiday observes the day...
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

Whiskey Pickles Are Boozy Treats For Adults Only

Infusing foods with alcohol creates a festive adult version of many dishes that can be great for parties. You can use fruits, like in this recipe for drunken maraschino cherries, or add alcohol to treats like marshmallows and even gummy bears. But people are catching onto another alcohol-saturated food trend right now: whiskey pickles.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Mashed

The Chocolatey Dessert Idea Paula Deen Shared In Honor Of Father's Day

While cooking has captured Paula Deen's heart, there are many things she holds dear that can't be served on a plate — family, in particular. According to Deen's website, one of the crucial lessons she learned over the course of her life was: "I know I wouldn't be where I am without help from friends, family, and strangers, and I always do my best to give thanks." She has a lot to be thankful for. As her site describes, her son "Bobby Deen has long been an essential ingredient in the recipe that has made his mother Paula Deen an American cooking icon." Both Bobby and her son Jamie have co-owned restaurants with Paula and appeared with her on camera.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mic

The unrealized power of Juneteenth

When Walmart released its Juneteenth ice cream, the outrage was immediate. Not only was it the exact same flavor combo as Black woman-owned Creamalicious's red velvet and cheesecake ice cream, but it also represented the bald commodification of the holiday's spirit. Walmart eventually issued an apology and removed the product from its shelves.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bird#Black People#Cookbook#Food Drink#Watermelon And Red Birds#Americans#Ga
International Business Times

Parades, Street Festivals And Speeches Mark Juneteenth Across U.S

With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
GALVESTON, TX
Hypebae

Meet the 94 Year-old Who Made Juneteenth a National Holiday

Forever changed by a hate crime she experienced at age 12 as her family’s home was burnt down by 500 white supremacists, Opal Lee’s determination and persistence has led Juneteenth to become a national holiday, cementing the importance of slavery to America’s collective history. While the Texas...
GALVESTON, TX
The Week

Understanding Juneteenth

The U.S. will observe the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20, though the actual celebration fell on Sunday, June 19. Here's everything you need to know:. The 157-year-old holiday, the name of which is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth," commemorates the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free from slavery. The announcement, delivered by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived two months after the effective end of the Civil War, and almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
SOCIETY
Mashed

A Pack Of 'Downright Incredible' Cookies Is Reminding Aldi Shoppers Of Cheaper Times

The world feels really expensive these days. The Wall Street Journal reports that consumers are feeling the effects of inflation, which has forced them to switch their go-to brands and "cut back on staples" entirely. According to Forbes, limited-service style restaurants (such as McDonald's) have reported price increases of up to 8% over 2020 prices. Even traditionally low-cost retailers such as Aldi seem to be experiencing hikes in prices. Disappointed Redditors have reported elevated price tags on longtime Aldi buys, such as scallops.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS DFW

'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee continues her walk for freedom

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This weekend people across the country are celebrating Juneteenth.  The official holiday is June 19 and marks the end of slavery in the United States.  The grandmother of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee, made her annual two and a half mile "walk for freedom." The walk represents the two and a half years it took for slaves to learn they were free in 1865.  Hundreds came out to celebrate and watched in awe as the 95-year-old took each step.  "This means everything to me and to see her out here walking and striding, i couldn't help but come here and participate," Kim Hardy said.  "Ms. Opal Lee is a legend," Rundee Smith said.   Juneteeth is especially significant this year. It marks one year since President Joe Biden signed a bill making it a federal holiday. This all started after Lee gained national attention to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday. She eventually delivered 1.5 million signatures to congress and her dream became a reality. 
DALLAS, TX
Eater

This Juneteenth, Cook What Makes You Happy

A version of this post originally appeared on June 18, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a round up of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. For as long as I can remember, all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

A No-Bake Cheesecake Made With American Cheese?

American cheese slices are loveable squares of orange goodness that grace the tops of burgers and sneak into our macaroni and cheese sauce…but in a dessert? Before you turn your nose up at the whole concept, you have to take a look at this video! Here a creamy no-bake cheesecake is as easy as can be with a few pantry staples and a surprise appearance from an unexpected cheese.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy