MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI charges after careening into a State Patrol motorcycle and a tow truck early Wednesday morning. According to State Patrol, the trooper and the tow operator were wrapping up at the scene of an earlier crash on I-25 just south of Baptist Road when the pickup came barreling towards them. The pickup smashed into both vehicles, causing the motorcycle to catch fire and damaging the tow enough that a second tow truck was required to haul it from the scene.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO